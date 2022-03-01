Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter worth about $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 205.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 36.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

CRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.60.

NYSE CRI opened at $96.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

