Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $320.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CVNA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Carvana from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Carvana from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Carvana from $275.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $266.62.

Carvana stock opened at $150.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.04 and a beta of 2.35. Carvana has a 52 week low of $107.50 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carvana will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 440 shares of company stock worth $119,329. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

