Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $320.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CVNA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Carvana from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Carvana from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Carvana from $275.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $266.62.

Carvana stock opened at $150.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.04 and a beta of 2.35. Carvana has a 52 week low of $107.50 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carvana will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 440 shares of company stock worth $119,329. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana (Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.