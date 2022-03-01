Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Cassava Sciences stock opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. Cassava Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -77.29 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.49.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAVA. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 368.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

