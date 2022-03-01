Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Cassava Sciences stock opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. Cassava Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -77.29 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.49.
Several research firms have weighed in on SAVA. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.
Cassava Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
