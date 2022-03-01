CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.24% of CBIZ worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CBIZ by 49,339.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,342,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,573 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in CBIZ by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,227,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,045,000 after purchasing an additional 312,651 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CBIZ by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,759,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,423,000 after purchasing an additional 295,073 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CBIZ by 433.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 242,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CBIZ by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 98,216 shares during the last quarter.

Get CBIZ alerts:

In other news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $307,855.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of CBZ opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $41.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.76 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About CBIZ (Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.