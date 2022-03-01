CCL Industries Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.43 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CCL)

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of CCL Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will earn $3.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.31.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.