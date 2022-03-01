CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Given New C$80.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark decreased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$81.00 price objective on CCL Industries and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$79.14.

Shares of TSE CCL.B opened at C$57.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.21. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of C$56.94 and a 1-year high of C$75.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$65.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.17.

In other news, Director Douglas W. Muzyka bought 1,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$57.38 per share, with a total value of C$57,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$68,856. Also, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.63, for a total value of C$135,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$293,108.42.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

