Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Celanese by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded down $3.63 on Thursday, hitting $135.65. 70,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,063. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.19 and its 200 day moving average is $159.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese has a 1-year low of $133.50 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

