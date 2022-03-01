Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 891.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.
CLDX stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.94. 24,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,431. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 2.77. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $57.20.
In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $292,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,823 shares of company stock valued at $851,920. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.
