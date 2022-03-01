Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Downgraded to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $2.78 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Celyad Oncology from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Celyad Oncology from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celyad Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.01.
Shares of CYAD opened at $2.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. Celyad Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $7.92.
About Celyad Oncology (Get Rating)
Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.
