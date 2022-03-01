Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Downgraded to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $2.78 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Celyad Oncology from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Celyad Oncology from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celyad Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.01.

Shares of CYAD opened at $2.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. Celyad Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $7.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celyad Oncology stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating ) by 139.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of Celyad Oncology worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

