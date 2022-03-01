Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives $91.61 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $633,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Centene by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNC traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,598,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,730. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $58.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

