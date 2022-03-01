Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings. Centerra Gold posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Centerra Gold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CGAU shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.78.

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth about $1,309,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,562,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $591,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,561,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

