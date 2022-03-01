Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. 4,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 96,597 shares.The stock last traded at $9.30 and had previously closed at $9.31.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.04%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.78.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of -5.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 185,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 36.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

