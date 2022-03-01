Centiva Capital LP Has $337,000 Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in AMETEK by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 39,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.82%.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.
AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.
