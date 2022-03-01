Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 61,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 321,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,655,000 after acquiring an additional 115,339 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XRAY stock opened at $54.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.25.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 23.16%.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA (Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.