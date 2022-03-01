Centiva Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,125 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 56.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 528.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 13.8% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on UHS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $143.93 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.23 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

