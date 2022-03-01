Centiva Capital LP Purchases Shares of 6,484 Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,484 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MIME. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 110.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter worth about $65,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MIME. Northland Securities lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Shares of MIME opened at $79.53 on Tuesday. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $38.84 and a twelve month high of $85.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 113.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

