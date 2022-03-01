Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) to report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Certara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Certara also reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Certara.

CERT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Shares of Certara stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. Certara has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $45.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -60.33 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28.

In other Certara news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,821,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $1,402,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 578,389 shares of company stock valued at $15,522,911. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Certara by 1,506.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,653,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Certara by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,466,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,771,000 after purchasing an additional 733,317 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Certara by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,540,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,482 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Certara by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,088,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Certara by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,998,000 after purchasing an additional 218,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

