Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 603 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.52% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period.

VLU opened at $150.85 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 52-week low of $131.41 and a 52-week high of $160.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.95 and its 200-day moving average is $151.60.

