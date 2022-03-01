Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 3,600 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $111.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.60 and a 200 day moving average of $111.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $95.79 and a 1 year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

