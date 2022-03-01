Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,261 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,388,000 after buying an additional 236,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,128,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,141,000 after buying an additional 60,808 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,721,000 after buying an additional 23,577 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,080,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,981,000 after buying an additional 22,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 607,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,046,000 after buying an additional 31,878 shares during the last quarter.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $18.45.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.
