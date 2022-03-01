Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 12,544 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,544 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 147.5% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 120.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM stock opened at $44.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $34.14 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.87.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock worth $207,140,365. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.53.

About MGM Resorts International (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.