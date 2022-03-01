Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 3,670 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 365.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 112,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 18,386 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,062,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PHDG opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $38.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.93.

