Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 770 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $8,526,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 86,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,484,730.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.88. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $53.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.49 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 17.26.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. MP Materials had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

