Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNCL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 22,145 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 340.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 32,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 24,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter.

FNCL stock opened at $54.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.36. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $59.39.

