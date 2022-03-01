Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 3,935 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 46.0% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 58.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 206.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 1,322.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid stock opened at $75.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $56.25 and a twelve month high of $75.87.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Societe Generale lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $873.00.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

