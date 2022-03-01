Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 1,222 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604,779 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,215 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,054 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 716,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,617,000 after acquiring an additional 548,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,493,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,700,000 after acquiring an additional 526,410 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $649,214.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $308,754.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,719 shares of company stock worth $2,908,939. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $64.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.91. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $68.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of -50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -158.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.