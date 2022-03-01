Cetera Advisors LLC Has $683,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,789,381. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $92.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.11. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.25 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

