Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,779 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,268,000 after buying an additional 5,216,236 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,807,000 after purchasing an additional 130,511 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,687,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,763,000 after purchasing an additional 389,134 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 29.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,211,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,064,000 after purchasing an additional 509,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 33.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,889,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,230,000 after purchasing an additional 470,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLDP. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.35.

BLDP opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

