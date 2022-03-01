Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 1,556.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $89.88 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $77.86 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

