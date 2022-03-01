Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 1,494 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $102.95 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $117.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

