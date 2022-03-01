Cetera Investment Advisers Buys New Shares in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of ISCV stock opened at $58.09 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a 52 week low of $53.10 and a 52 week high of $62.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.44.

