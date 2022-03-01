Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Chewy were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 426.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,038 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,801,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,694,000 after purchasing an additional 377,614 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,726,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,295,000 after purchasing an additional 510,278 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 5,903.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Chewy to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.05.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $619,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James A. Star acquired 26,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,642.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 171,943 shares of company stock worth $9,433,212 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.64. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $105.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,357.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. Chewy’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

