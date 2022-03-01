Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.04 Million Holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 434.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 67,194.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 12,095 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF alerts:

Shares of DIVB stock opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.33. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $32.90.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.