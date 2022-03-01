Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,983 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $190.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.29. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.24.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

