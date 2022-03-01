Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 131 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ES. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,071 shares of company stock valued at $339,348 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ES opened at $81.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $92.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.48.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.08%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ES. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

