CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.60.

CEVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get CEVA alerts:

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $32.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.09. The stock has a market cap of $936.65 million, a PE ratio of 4,077.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.06.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CEVA will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $429,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in CEVA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in CEVA by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in CEVA by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in CEVA by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in CEVA by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA (Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.