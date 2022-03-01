Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. JMP Securities downgraded Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.78.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $84.46 on Friday. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $62.33 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $152.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $126,990.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $636,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

