Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Chemed by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Chemed by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $478.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $485.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.17. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

