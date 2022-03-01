Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000.

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53.

