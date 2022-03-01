Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 310 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,230 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,958 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,632 shares of company stock worth $989,017 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTSH. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $86.13 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $92.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

