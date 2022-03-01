Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 1,150 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA opened at $69.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.74. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

