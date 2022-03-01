Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLRN. Cowa LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 361,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 324,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 180,637 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 295,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 26,815 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 255,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 243,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 14,707 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FLRN opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average of $30.62. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $30.55 and a one year high of $30.68.

