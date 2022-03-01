Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,206 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 18.2% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $201,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in Tesla by 9.9% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,857,693,000 after acquiring an additional 203,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Cowen increased their price target on Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $869.38 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $873.09 billion, a PE ratio of 177.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $965.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $923.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,790,738 shares of company stock worth $1,770,791,772. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

