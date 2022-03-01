Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Trims Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

MMC opened at $156.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.98 and a 1 year high of $175.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Marc D. Oken acquired 5,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.