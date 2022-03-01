Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.400-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 billion-$2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.89 billion.Chico’s FAS also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.070-$0.110 EPS.

NYSE:CHS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.68. 65,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,600. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $573.50 million, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $453.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS (Get Rating)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.