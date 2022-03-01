Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.400-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 billion-$2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.89 billion.Chico’s FAS also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.070-$0.110 EPS.
NYSE:CHS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.68. 65,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,600. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $573.50 million, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $453.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.
About Chico’s FAS (Get Rating)
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.