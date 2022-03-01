ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock opened at $37.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.89. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $44.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

