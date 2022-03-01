CIBC Upgrades Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) to Neutral

CIBC upgraded shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Bombardier from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Desjardins raised their price target on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.41.

Bombardier stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. Bombardier has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Bombardier during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Bombardier during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bombardier during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

