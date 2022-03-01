Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Position Trimmed by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.35.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.19. 21,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,521. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

