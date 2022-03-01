Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CNK. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cinemark from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.10.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $17.54 on Monday. Cinemark has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.37.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.18. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The firm had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 578.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cinemark will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark (Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.