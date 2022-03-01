Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 203,880 Shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PANA)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PANA – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,231,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,880 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 6.92% of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II worth $12,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANA. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,010,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,022,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,753,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Panacea Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48. Panacea Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.23.

Panacea Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

